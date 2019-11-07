Mexican cartel massacre: Suspect with 2 hostages, assault rifles, bulletproof SUV arrested in border town

Share:

A suspect was arrested near the Arizona border with Mexico in connection with the deaths of nine U.S. citizens – six children and three women – Monday who were living in a Mormon community about 70 miles south of Douglas, Ariz., investigators said early Wednesday.

The victims’ convoy came under fire during the day in an ambush by gunmen believed to be affiliated with a drug cartel in Mexico.

A car passes through Colonia LeBaron, one of many locations where the extended LeBaron family lives in the Galeana municipality of Chihuahua state in northern Mexico, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Drug cartel gunmen ambushed on Monday three vehicles along a road near the state border of Chihuahua and Sonora, slaughtering at least six children and three women from the extended LeBaron family, all of them U.S. citizens living in northern Mexico, authorities said Tuesday. (AP)

The Agency for Criminal Investigation said in a statement on Facebook the suspect was found in the town of Agua Prieta, right across the border from Douglas, Arizona. The suspect was holding two hostages who were bound and gagged inside a vehicle.

Investigators found four assault rifles and a bulletproof SUV.

The Agency for Criminal Investigation said in a statement on Facebook the suspect was found in the town of Agua Prieta, right across the border from Douglas, Arizona. The suspect was holding two hostages who were bound and gagged inside a vehicle.

Officials have said that the gunmen may have mistaken the group’s large SUVs for those of a rival gang amid a vicious turf war. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply