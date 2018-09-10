#MeToo: Obama Campaigns with Gil Cisneros, Democrat Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Obama took the stage next to Cisneros at a rally that featured all seven Democrats running for Congress in key districts targeted by the party in the state. Each district is currently represented by a Republican but voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Obama seemed unperturbed by the allegations against Cisneros, declaring: “We could not be prouder of Gil.”

As Fox News reported last week: Democratic activist and documentary filmmaker Melissa Fazli, who ran an unsuccessful primary ampaign for a state Assembly seat in California, accused Cisneros of propositioning to her during the California Democratic Party Convention in San Diego in February.

In her Opening Statement, Judge Jeanine Pirro blasted former President Barack Obama for criticizing President Trump and the Republican Party during a speech on Friday.

She said that the reason America has an “outsider business man” president like Trump is, in fact, because of Obama.

Obama’s speech marked his return to the campaign trail in an effort to rally Democrats ahead of November’s midterm elections.

“The only reason that we have an outsider business man president is because of you,” Pirro said of Obama. “Your lies, your policies, and your divisiveness. … You, Barack. You elected Donald Trump.”

During his speech Friday, Obama warned that there are "dire" consequences to staying on the political sidelines, adding that "powerful and privileged" people want to "keep us angry."