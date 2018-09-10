College Volleyball Team Chooses “Country Over Company” and Ditches Nike Uniforms for Grey T Shirts

The volleyball team from the College of the Ozarks announced that they would be ditching their Nike uniforms for grey t-shirts after Nike’s controversial new ad staring Colin Kaepernick.

In response to Nike’s new ad, the College of the Ozarks penned a press release stating why they would no longer compete in Nike uniforms, stating, “College of the Ozarks plans to remove all athletic uniforms purchased from Nike or that contain the Nike emblem. Student athletes will no longer wear the brand in response to the company’s new ad campaign.”

College of the Ozarks, private Christian school, drops Nike over Kaepernick ad https://t.co/OdxtLQJRkK pic.twitter.com/NUyV7VzCdK — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 7, 2018

Vice president for patriotic activities and dean of admissions Dr. Marci Linson added to Davis’ comments, saying, “Nike is free to campaign as it sees fit, as the College is free, and honor-bound by its mission and goals, to ensure that it respects our country and those who truly served and sacrificed.”

This is not the first time that the College of the Ozarks has made difficult decisions to protect its patriotic values. In October 2017, the college amended its athletic policies requiring all students participate in the national anthem in a respectful manner."

The Mayor Of A Louisiana City Issued A Memorandum On Wednesday Demanding That The City’s Recreation Department Ban Purchases Or Deliveries Of Nike Products.

The Times-Picayune reported Sunday that Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn, a Republican, issued the September 5 memo to Recreation Director Chad Pitfield, stating that all booster club purchases of athletic equipment or clothing at city athletic facilities must have Pitfield’s approval, effective immediately.

“Under no circumstances will any Nike product or any product with the Nike logo be purchased for use or delivery at any city of Kenner recreation facility,” the memo states.

The memo was shared thousands of times on Facebook as part of the latest wave of protests and boycotts against Nike for using former-NFL player and national anthem-kneeling activist Colin Kaepernick as spokesperson for its latest "Just Do It" ad campaign.