Cruz: Dems want Texas to be like California with its ‘tofu and silicon and dyed hair’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Saturday said during a campaign rally that Democrats want Texas “to be just like California” and its “tofu and silicon and dyed hair.”

“We are seeing tens of millions of dollars flooding into the state of Texas from liberals all over the country who desperately want to turn the state of Texas blue,” Cruz said during the rally in Katy, Texas, according to CNN. “They want us to be just like California, right down to tofu and silicon and dyed hair.”

He also noted that Heidi Cruz, his wife, is originally from California, calling her a “California vegetarian.”

“She’s wonderful, but I brought her to the great state of Texas,” Cruz said. – READ MORE

A top White House official expressed concern behind close doors over the weekend that Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) is too vulnerable for comfort and risks being unseated by Democratic challenger Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

Mike Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget, told Republican Party donors at a closed-door meeting that the GOP is battling serious vulnerabilities ahead of the midterm elections, including widespread “hate” for President Donald Trump and the prospect that Cruz could lose for not being “likable” enough.

“There’s a very real possibility we will win a race for Senate in Florida and lose a race in Texas for Senate, OK? I don’t think it’s likely, but it’s a possibility. How likable is a candidate? That still counts,” Mulvaney said, according to the New York Times.

The Texas senator, who was campaigning in Houston on Saturday, dismissed Mulvaney and his comments.

“I don’t worry about what some political guy in Washington says. I worry about what the people of Texas say,” Cruz said. – READ MORE