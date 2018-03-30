#MeToo Movement Absolutely Horrified By Sean Penn Poem

Poetry is tough. Few of even the very best writers can pull off the demanding discipline. So we’re guessing Jeff Spicoli from “Fast Times at Ridgmont High” can’t pull it off.

Sean Penn, the weird-and-getting-weirder actor, now fancies himself a writer. He’s put out a new book titled “Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff” about a character who sells septic tanks and kills American pensioners with a mallet in order to offset their large carbon footprint (seriously).

Defending Rose and C.K., both of whom have been accused of serious sexual misconduct, struck a chord. That — and calling the Me Too movement “infantile” — has enraged feminists and supporters of the movement to empower women. – READ MORE

