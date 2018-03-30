Politics TV
WATCH: Teacher Who Questioned Student Walkout Reveals Something That’s Gonna Give School District A Headache
In an interview Tuesday with Tucker Carlson, Julianne Benzel, an AP American History teacher in Sacramento who was put on paid leave for raising questions about the student gun control walkout, mentioned a development that is sure to stir things up in the district.
After giving Carlson a summary of the rather stunning sequence of events surrounding her temporary suspension and rapid reinstatement, Benzel revealed that a student had decided to test whether or not the school had a “double standard” when it comes to causes it officially endorses. The student has petitioned the school to allow him and others to walk out to protest abortion. – READ MORE
