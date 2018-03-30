True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Teacher Who Questioned Student Walkout Reveals Something That’s Gonna Give School District A Headache

Posted on by
Share:

In an interview Tuesday with Tucker Carlson, Julianne Benzel, an AP American History teacher in Sacramento who was put on paid leave for raising questions about the student gun control walkout, mentioned a development that is sure to stir things up in the district.

After giving Carlson a summary of the rather stunning sequence of events surrounding her temporary suspension and rapid reinstatement, Benzel revealed that a student had decided to test whether or not the school had a “double standard” when it comes to causes it officially endorses. The student has petitioned the school to allow him and others to walk out to protest abortion. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: Teacher Who Questioned Student Walkout Reveals Something That's Gonna Give School District A Headache
WATCH: Teacher Who Questioned Student Walkout Reveals Something That's Gonna Give School District A Headache

In an interview Tuesday with Tucker Carlson, Julianne Benzel, an AP American History teacher in Sacramento who was put on paid leave for raising questions about the student gun control walkout, mentioned a development that is sure to stir things up in the district.
Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: