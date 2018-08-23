Millionaire Michael Cohen Begs for Public Donations to Cover Legal Bills

Borrowing a page from newly-minted Resistance heroes like Peter Strzok and Andrew McCabe, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his legal fees.

“On Aug. 21, Michael Cohen made the decision to take legal responsibility and to continue his commitment to tell the truth,” reads a statement on the “Michael Cohen Truth Fund,” a GoFundMe page set up by Cohen lawyer Lanny Davis.

Cohen, a millionaire, pleaded guilty Tuesday to eight counts of bank fraud, tax evasion and campaign finance violation.

The campaign finance charges stem from Cohen’s payments to two women who claimed they had affairs with Donald Trump. Cohen said during his arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom that he acted at the direction of Trump.

Cohen is also accused of failing to report $4 million in income he received from 2012 to 2016 for his family’s taxi medallion business. – READ MORE

Mark Levin gave law professors a lesson on how the law actually works in regards to Michael Cohen’s plea deal that was announced on Tuesday during an appearance on Fox News’ Hannity.

“It is a plea bargain between a prosecutor and criminal. A criminal who doesn’t want to spend the rest of his life in prison. That is not precedent. That applies only to that specific case. Nobody cites plea bargains for precedent,” he continued. “That is number one. Number two, just because a prosecutor says that somebody violated a campaign law doesn’t make it so. He is not the judge. He is not the jury. We didn’t adjudicate anything.”

“Say a candidate had said we owe vendors a whole lot of money. We have had disputes with them. But I want you to go ahead and pay them. I’m a candidate, I don’t want the negative publicity. So he says to the private lawyer, you pay them, I’ll reimburse you, get it done. Is that illegal? It’s perfectly legal. Yet according to the prosecution of the Southern District of New York, it’s paid at the direction of the candidate to influence the election. Yes, Mr. Prosecutor, how stupid is your point?” – READ MORE