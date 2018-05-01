Members of migrant caravan remain defiant after US again denies border entry

About 200 migrants trying to cross the U.S. border remain stalled in Mexico while American officials refuse to admit most, if not all, of them.

About two dozen women, young children and transgender migrants were escorted toward the processing center by Mexican officials on Sunday – but they were stopped just as they reached the border.

Dozens of others remained camped either on blankets. They are prohibited from approaching the San Ysidro border crossing near San Diego.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection official said the border facility had reached capacity.

Members of the caravan said they would not give up, setting up a possible showdown with the U.S.

Irineo Mujica of Pueblos Sin Fronteras, the group organizing the caravan, says the U.S. refusal to process the migrants is a “farce” aimed at avoiding having to deal with the Central American asylum seekers.

From the beginning, the migrant caravan juggled a double-edged sword. It welcomed publicity but not the criticism that came with it. After President Trump criticized them as a symbol of lax U.S. laws and false claims of persecution, its leaders doubled down, attacking Trump personally as insensitive and indifferent. – READ MORE

