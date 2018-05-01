Politics
Trump: ‘Disgraceful’ that Robert Mueller’s questions leaked
President Trump blasted the leak of special counsel Robert Mueller’s questions to the press, but noted that none of those questions involve possible collusion between his campaign and Russia.
“So disgraceful that the questions concerning the Russian Witch Hunt were ‘leaked’ to the media. No questions on Collusion,” Trump said on Twitter Tuesday. “Oh, I see…you have a made up, phony crime, Collusion, that never existed, and an investigation begun with illegally leaked classified information. Nice!”
So disgraceful that the questions concerning the Russian Witch Hunt were “leaked” to the media. No questions on Collusion. Oh, I see…you have a made up, phony crime, Collusion, that never existed, and an investigation begun with illegally leaked classified information. Nice!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2018
The questions seem aimed at learning more about the meaning behind some of Trump’s public statements, and his relationship with certain family members. – READ MORE
