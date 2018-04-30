True Pundit

Politics TV

Audience Member Shouts ‘We Love You Trump!’ — President Trump’s Response Lights Up The Room (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

President Trump spoke to a crowd of supporters in Washington Township, Michigan on Saturday.

“We love you Trump!” a member of the audience said.

“I love you too,” the president responded.  – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Audience Member Shouts ‘We Love You Trump!’ — President Trump’s Response Lights Up The Room
Audience Member Shouts ‘We Love You Trump!’ — President Trump’s Response Lights Up The Room

President Trump spoke to a crowd of supporters in Washington Township, Michigan on Saturday. "We love you Trump!" a member of the audience said. "I love you too," the president responded. WATCH:  

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: