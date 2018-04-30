Politics TV
Audience Member Shouts ‘We Love You Trump!’ — President Trump’s Response Lights Up The Room (VIDEO)
President Trump spoke to a crowd of supporters in Washington Township, Michigan on Saturday.
“We love you Trump!” a member of the audience said.
“I love you too,” the president responded. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
President Trump spoke to a crowd of supporters in Washington Township, Michigan on Saturday. "We love you Trump!" a member of the audience said. "I love you too," the president responded. WATCH:
The Daily Caller