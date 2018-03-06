Politics
Melania Wears Stunning Light Blue Ensemble To Meet The President, First Lady Of Israel
President Trump and Melania greeted Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu and First Lady Sara Netanyahu at the White House Monday afternoon.
The executives couples have had a cozy relationship since Trump’s election. President Trump made Israel one of his first stops during his first international trip as president and stunned the world when he followed through on his promise to move the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
Melania and Sara Netanyahu both wore light blue, incidentally a similar color to that of the Israeli flag. Both presidents were wearing light blue ties. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
President Trump and Melania greeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and First Lady Sara Netanyahu at the White House Monday afternoon. The executives couples have had a cozy relationship sin