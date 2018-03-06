Melania Wears Stunning Light Blue Ensemble To Meet The President, First Lady Of Israel

President Trump and Melania greeted Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu and First Lady Sara Netanyahu at the White House Monday afternoon.

The executives couples have had a cozy relationship since Trump’s election. President Trump made Israel one of his first stops during his first international trip as president and stunned the world when he followed through on his promise to move the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Melania and Sara Netanyahu both wore light blue, incidentally a similar color to that of the Israeli flag. Both presidents were wearing light blue ties. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1