Double Standard? UConn Invites Linda Sarsour After Restrictions on Ben Shapiro Speech (VIDEO)
The University of Connecticut invited Women’s March organizer and sharia law advocate Linda Sarsour to speak on campus after restricting access to a speech by conservative writer Ben Shapiro.
WATCH:
Max Turgeon of the UConn College Republicans said on “Fox & Friends” Monday that Sarsour’s invitation to speak on March 7 was not subject to the same review process as Shapiro’s Jan. 24 speech.
Shapiro said at the time that the college restricted access to his speech, turning away hundreds of people who wanted to attend, and decided to offer formal counseling to offended students. – READ MORE
