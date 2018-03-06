Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Launches ‘Generously Funded’ Project To Build ‘Black Political Power’

Alicia Garza, an Oakland-based activist who co-founded Black Lives Matter, has discontinued her involvement with the group’s day-to-day operations to launch a “generously funded” project intended to build “Black political power” on the national, state, and local levels.

The transition allows for Garza to dedicate more time to her new role as principal of the Black Futures Lab — an advocacy group that was formally unveiled last week. She has been planning its rollout since 2017.

The first phase of her new endeavor begins this month when the lab will train 100 canvassers to interview thousands of black people for its Black Census Project. The initiative will cover 20 states and the District of Columbia, focusing on issues like generational oppression, mass incarceration, and police violence. Organizers hope to poll 200,000 individuals through field studies and an online survey to “clarify the diversity of wants and needs that Black people imagine,” and “transform” their communities.

“We can’t say [that] what black people in Oakland are experiencing is the same thing that black people are experiencing in Jackson, Mississippi,” Garza said in an interview with “Mic.” “Black communities are incredibly complex and not to the stereotype of what people have said they are.” – READ MORE

