Melania Wants Dems To Compromise on Illegals, But Media Says She Blasted Trump Policy

Melania Trump issued the statement Sunday after weeks of demagogy from the media and the left.

NEW: Statement from @FLOTUS spokeswoman @StephGrisham45 to me regarding what’s happening to kids at our borders: pic.twitter.com/fpsfHJSOTa — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) June 17, 2018

“Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform,” the statement read. “She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart.”

The statement clearly expressed hope for a solution but only if “both sides of the aisle” could agree. This is key, since the Democrats have mostly been unwilling to countenance any plan that includes actual border security. She also said she wanted to see us govern “with heart,” but not at the expense of laws.

So, how did the media take this?

Melania Trump blasts Trump policy: I "hate" to see immigrant children separated from parents https://t.co/hO95lIUPG7 pic.twitter.com/z9qn0F5cdp — The Hill (@thehill) June 18, 2018

Melania Trump, in a rare policy statement, seems to break with Trump administration here on zero tolerance enforcement at border https://t.co/xsDJr6851m — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) June 17, 2018

Yes, apparently now she’s “blasting” Trump’s policy. Or not going far enough. One or the other.- READ MORE

