James Woods Owns Kathy Griffin for Vile, Profane-Ridden Attack on Melania

However, if Meryl isn’t going to take Griffin to task, razor-sharp James Woods certainly will.

So, to begin, you’ve probably no doubt heard that Melania Trump issued a statement on the current immigration kerfuffle, stating that she “hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together,” adding that “we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with a heart.”

“F— you, Melanie (sic),” Griffin tweeted. “You know damn well your husband can end this immediately…you feckless complicit piece of s—.” (The original tweet is here, in case you’re the type that’s really bad at playing swear-word “Wheel of Fortune.”)

This is all they have left: bile, profanity, and insipidity. https://t.co/oXaUjA8Oih — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 18, 2018

As for “Melanie,” the reference is likely to a May tweet in which the president misspelled his wife’s name. I wouldn’t put it past Griffin to have just misspelled it in blind, foaming rage, however.

“Feckless,” you might recall, is one half of the two-word formulation that landed Bee in trouble not all that long ago. Even if Griffin didn’t forget how to spell Melania’s name, she forgot what happens to those who forget history. And when you consider that “history” is just weeks old in this case, that’s really saying something. – READ MORE

