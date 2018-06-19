Avenatti Returns Without Stormy, Uses Separated Illegals to Get More Camera Time

In a pair of weekend Twitter postings, Avenatti melodramatically announced his entry into the arena when it comes to criminals who try to use children to appeal to public sympathy. (That’s not the way liberals describe the illegal alien-family controversy, of course, but that’s as good a way of looking at it as any.)

On Sunday, Avenatti followed it up with his own announcement that he was in the illegal-immigration business, and shilling for clients.

If anyone knows of a parent that has had their child taken from them at the border and not returned, please have them contact me as I am entering this fight. This outrageous conduct must be brought to an immediate end. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 17, 2018

“If anyone knows of a parent that has had their child taken from them at the border and not returned, please have them contact me as I am entering this fight,” Avenatti wrote. “This outrageous conduct must be brought to an immediate end.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1