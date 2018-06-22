Entertainment Politics
Barbra Streisand: Trump ‘Kidnapping Children at the Border’
Actress And Activist Barbara Streisand Took To Twitter This Week And Accused President Donald Trump Of “kidnapping Children At The Border” And “holding Them Hostage” In Exchange For Border Wall Funding.
Barbra Streisand captioned a tweet of an MSNBC panel discussing Trump’s immigration policies, saying, “Donald Trump is kidnapping children at the border and holding them hostage for his $25 BILLION wall. “You give me my wall, I’ll give you your children” is the transactional deal of an extortionist.”
Donald Trump is kidnapping children at the border and holding them hostage for his $25 BILLION wall. "You give me my wall, I'll give you your children" is the transactional deal of an extortionist. https://t.co/h3TDWa6EFJ
— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 19, 2018
The Meet the Fockers star then retweeted an article from the left-wing site the Daily Kos, which called Trump’s rhetoric on immigration “Hitlerian.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Actress and activist Barbara Streisand took to Twitter this week and accused President Donald Trump of "kidnapping children at the border" and "holding them hostage" in exchange for border wall funding.