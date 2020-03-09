Melania Trump Fires Back At Her Haters After She’s Accused Of Not Taking Coronavirus Seriously

First Lady Melania Trump just fired back at her online haters after she was accused of not taking the coronavirus seriously for showing off the work that is being done on the White House tennis pavilion.

Daily Mail reported that Melania responded Saturday morning after she was blasted for sharing the photos two days before.

I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities. #BeBest https://t.co/03sx0rq2Nx — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 7, 2020

