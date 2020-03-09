Kamala Harris Says She ‘Will Do Everything In My Power’ to help Biden Win Presidency

Former 2020 presidential hopeful Kamala Harris (D-Ca.) released a statement announcing her endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden for president.

Harris tweeted, “I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States. She continued in a video, “I believe in Joe. I really believe in him and I have known him for a long time…I am supporting Joe because I believe that he is a man who has lived his life with great dignity.”

.@JoeBiden has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever. I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/DbB2fGWpaa — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 8, 2020

Biden responded to Harris’s announcement on Twitter saying, “Kamala — You’ve spent your whole career fighting for folks who’ve been written off and left behind — and no small part of that alongside Beau. From our family: thank you.” – READ MORE

