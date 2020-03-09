Jackie Speier Demands Trump Cancel Rallies Over Coronavirus, Silent On Democrat Rallies (VIDEO)

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) told MSNBC on Sunday that President Donald Trump should cancel his campaign rallies due to the coronavirus, but said nothing about the Democratic candidates needing to cancel their rallies.

Rep Jackie Speier (D-CA) stokes fears over coronavirus. She claims @realDonaldTrump wants his own supporters to get sick by going to his rallies (though she coincidentally makes no mention of Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden saying they won’t cancel their rallies). What a monster. pic.twitter.com/XCv5bQ3Vb1 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 9, 2020

In a highly politicized interview, Speier said that the biggest problem with the coronavirus outbreak was that the American public does not “have any confidence in the president,” and that Trump was responsible for “more and more people” who are “getting sick,” despite having no evidence to substantiate her claims. – READ MORE

