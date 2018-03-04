Jeff Sessions: DOJ Investigating Illegal Leak of Michael Flynn’s Phone Call

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a recent interview that he was investigating who illegally leaked former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s phone calls to the media.

Asked specifically by Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo if his office was investigating the leak, he responded: “That is a violation of the law, to leak classified documents, and it is being investigated.”

Those comments were overshadowed by his remarks that alleged FBI abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act were being investigated. Sessions later said it was actually the Justice Department Inspector General investigating that matter, not DOJ prosecutors, prompting a strong rebuke from President Trump earlier this week.

However, it appears that the Flynn leak is being handled by the Justice Department. Breitbart News asked Justice Department Press Secretary Sarah Isgur Flores about Sessions’ comments and whether the leak is being investigated by the DOJ or the DOJ IG. Flores indicated the former.

“Criminal unauthorized disclosures of classified material are investigated by the national security division,” she said.

Last August, Sessions stood up a task force dedicated to investigating leaks. He did not indicate during the recent interview when anything might be announced, but said the leaks are being investigated “aggressively.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *