Melania Trump Demanded Spiritual Cleansing of Obama & Clinton White House, Removal of Pagan & Demonic Idols

White House evangelical Pastor Paul Begley said first lady Melania Trump demanded that the White House be spiritually cleansed and that pagan, demonic items and artificats from the Obama and Clinton years be removed.

Melania Trump reportedly said, “I’m not going to go into that White House unless it has been completely exorcised,” according to Pastor Begley. One thing was left, a cross on the wall. “They cleansed the White House,” he said. “They had people in there anointing it with oil and praying everywhere.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Because apparently during the eight years when Obama was there, and maybe even some of the presidents before him, there were all kinds of idol gods and images and all kinds of artifacts in there that were demonic, even some of the stuff from the Clinton era,” Begley said.

In his book, My Life, Bill Clinton explained that he and Hillary attended a voodoo ceremony where an alleged “spirit arrived,” participants rolled flaming torches over their bodies and walked on hot coals and, at one point, a person bit off the head of a chicken.

Pastor Begley then related that the first lady apparently said, “‘You’ve got to get all of that out of there and send in some preachers and priests'” – she wanted priests or anyone — to go in and cleanse the White House or, ‘I will not spend one night in it.’”

READ MORE:

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *