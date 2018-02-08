Girl Scout sells more than 300 boxes of cookies in 6 hours outside pot shop

The legalization of California’s marijuana industry and the start of Girl Scout cookie sales have created an opportune moment for at least one San Diego girl.

A photo posted on Instagram by San Diego marijuana dispensary Urbn Leaf showed a Girl Scout with an armful of cookies in front of a Mission Bay storefront.

“Get some Girl Scout Cookies with your GSC today until 4 p.m.! Have a friend that wants to #tagalong? Bring them with – shopping is more fun with friends anyways,” the company wrote. “GSC” refers to a product flavored like Girl Scout Cookies.

The scout’s father told 10News his daughter has sold more than 300 boxes in a total of about 6 hours. – READ MORE

The marijuana industry thinks the use of the word “pot” makes them look stupid — as if their mascots, Cheech & Chong, didn’t already do that for them.

According to Anchorage Daily News, the marijuana industry has grown very self-conscious of the stereotypical image of “the stoner,” typically pictured in a tie-dye shirt smoking joints all day in a 60’s VW bus. Now that California and several other states have voted to legalize the drug’s recreational use, the industry wants a new image.

“Marijuana still carries a stigma that surfaces with the use of old slang like pot and weed,” reports ADN. “For many, the words evoke an image of lazy, not-so-bright people who puff their lives away.”

The industry wishes people start using the more scientifically-minded name “Cannabis” instead.

“The image deeply bothers the marijuana industry, which is telling the public — sometimes gently, sometimes curtly — that they should use the word cannabis,” ADN continued. “That’s the scientific name for the plant from which marijuana is derived.– READ MORE