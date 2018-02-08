The One Video That Perfectly Captured The Eagles Parade: Porta-Potties Explode & Fans Brawl in Fecal Waste

Only in Philadelphia.

First, the genius planners for the Philadelphia Eagles parade bring in 800 porta-potties for an estimated 2 million+ people.

Probably more like 3 million.

Then, a number of the portable toilets explode from overuse, spilling fecal waste into the streets.

And then well, Philadelphia does what Philadelphia always does. It never disappoints.

people are fighting and falling in shit #flyeaglesfly pic.twitter.com/MG4mBk7Bx9 — Joshua Scott Albert (@jpegjoshua) February 8, 2018

this guy was going to go fight but then he slipped and fell in shit and piss water #flyeaglesfly pic.twitter.com/WTzCIVKEcT — Joshua Scott Albert (@jpegjoshua) February 8, 2018

