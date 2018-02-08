True Pundit

The One Video That Perfectly Captured The Eagles Parade: Porta-Potties Explode & Fans Brawl in Fecal Waste

Only in Philadelphia.

First, the genius planners for the Philadelphia Eagles parade bring in 800 porta-potties for an estimated 2 million+ people.

Probably more like 3 million.

Then, a number of the portable toilets explode from overuse, spilling fecal waste into the streets.

And then well, Philadelphia does what Philadelphia always does. It never disappoints.

