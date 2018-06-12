Melania Trump attends Ford’s Theater gala in floor-length Escada gown

The first lady arrived for a gala at Ford’s Theater on Sunday night wearing a floor-length gown from German fashion house Escada, according to the U.K’s Express and Daily Mail. The tricolor dress, reportedly made from a blend of triacetate, polyester and silk, currently retails for $2,757 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

The first lady also delivered remarks and congratulated Jack Nicklaus and Sheila C. Johnson, the recipients of this year’s Lincoln Medal, the Associated Press reported.

“I was honored to be part of such a special evening,” Trump said, per a White House news release. “Tonight reminds all of us about the power the arts have in cultivating the American voice. Thank you to Ford’s Theatre Society for tonight, and your continued dedication to education and leadership in the arts — the impact they have on society is invaluable and something we will continue to cherish throughout time.”– READ MORE

