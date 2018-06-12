True Pundit

Politics

Melania Trump attends Ford’s Theater gala in floor-length Escada gown

Posted on by
Share:

The first lady arrived for a gala at Ford’s Theater on Sunday night wearing a floor-length gown from German fashion house Escada, according to the U.K’s Express and Daily Mail. The tricolor dress, reportedly made from a blend of triacetate, polyester and silk, currently retails for $2,757 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Trump appeared at Ford’s Theater’s annual tribute to Abraham Lincoln, in Washington D.C., to serve as the event’s Honorary Chair, according to the White House.

The first lady also delivered remarks and congratulated Jack Nicklaus and Sheila C. Johnson, the recipients of this year’s Lincoln Medal, the Associated Press reported.

“I was honored to be part of such a special evening,” Trump said, per a White House news release. “Tonight reminds all of us about the power the arts have in cultivating the American voice. Thank you to Ford’s Theatre Society for tonight, and your continued dedication to education and leadership in the arts — the impact they have on society is invaluable and something we will continue to cherish throughout time.”READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Melania Trump attends Ford's Theater gala in floor-length Escada gown
Melania Trump attends Ford's Theater gala in floor-length Escada gown

Melania Trump may have been out of the spotlight while recovering from a May 14 kidney procedure, but she’s stepping back into it wearing a dazzling — and expensive — designer dress.

Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: