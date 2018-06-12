‘Spider-Man’ Star Andrew Garfield Bashes SCOTUS at Tony Awards: ‘Just Bake a Cake for Everyone’ (VIDEO)

Actor Andrew Garfield Dedicated His Tony Awards Acceptance Speech On Sunday To The Lgbt Community And Took Aim At The Supreme Court’s Recent Decision To Side With A Christian Baker Who Refused To Bake A Wedding Cake For A Same-sex Wedding.

Garfield won a Tony statue for lead actor for his role in the play Angels In America, where he plays the role of iconic gay character Prior Walter in 1980’s America.

“At a moment in time where maybe the most important thing that we remember right now is the sanctity of the human spirit, it is the profound privilege of my life to play Prior Walter in ‘Angels in America’ because he represents the purest spirit of humanity, and especially that of the LGBTQ community,” Garfield said on receiving the reward.

“It is a spirit that says no to oppression,” he continued. “It is a spirit that says no to bigotry, no to shame, no to exclusion. It is a spirit that says we are all made perfectly.”

The 34-year-old actor went on to reference a recent ruling by the Supreme Court that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission could not force a Christian baker to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.- READ MORE

