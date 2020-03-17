Melania Trump Announces WH Easter Egg Roll Canceled Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

First lady Melania Trump is announcing the cancellation of the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham took to Twitter to share the announcement on Monday, citing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with the National Emergency Declaration concerning the COVID-19, the Office of the First Lady is announcing that this year’s White House Easter Egg Roll has been canceled,” Grisham tweeted.

Melania Trump also offered a statement about the decision. Although she regrets the cancellation, as she says, health and safety are top priority and in the best interest of the American people.

“The health and safety of all Americans must be the first priority, especially right now,” Melania Trump said in a statement. “I deeply regret this cancellation, but we need to make difficult decisions in the short-term to ensure a healthy country for the long-term.” – READ MORE

