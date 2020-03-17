Trump leading Biden, Sanders in Iowa by double digits, poll says

Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders may be getting lots of media attention as the battle for their party’s presidential nomination heats up, but voters in Iowa appear to be solidly behind President Trump for November.

Trump leads Biden 51 percent to 41 percent and leads Sanders 53 percent to 41 percent in Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll results released Thursday.

The same poll, conducted March 2-5, also showed Trump with a 50 percent approval rating in Iowa – the president’s highest ever in the Hawkeye State, according to the Register.

The president’s strongest support in Iowa was among Republicans (94 percent), rural Iowans (68 percent), evangelicals (63 percent), men (60 percent), and those with annual income of $100,000 or greater (57 percent).

Iowans supported Barack Obama for president in both 2008 and 2012 but were all in for Trump in 2016 over Hillary Clinton, backing the New York businessman by a greater margin than traditionally conservative states such as Texas, The Hill reported. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --