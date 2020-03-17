Las Vegas Strip Goes Dark As MGM, Wynn Shutter Casinos Until May

Several casino management companies are closing properties along “The Strip” in Las Vegas, Nevada, over concerns hotels, banquets, auditoriums, and gaming floors could play host to the spread of coronavirus.

MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts both said Sunday that they would close their casinos until, at least, the end of April, amid coronavirus concerns. Wynn, which operates both the Wynn and Encore resorts, told reporters that the pair of five-star properties will cease operations at midnight Tuesday.

MGM, which owns the MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, the Luxor, Excalibur, and New York New York casino resorts, the Park MGM, the Bellagio, and two of the casinos in on the Strip’s “City Center,” Aria and Vdara, will end operations Tuesday morning.

Both companies say they will not take any reservations before May 1st. Possible visitors should know that that date is fluid and that MGM and Wynn casinos could remain closed longer.

“It is now apparent that this is a public health crisis that requires major collective action if we are to slow its progression,” MGM Chairman and CEO Jim Murren said in a statement released on Sunday. “We will plan to reopen our resorts as soon as it (is) safe to do so and we will continue to support our employees, guests, and communities in every way that we can during this period of closure.” – READ MORE

