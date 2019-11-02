Melania Trump: A New Book Finally Gives Her the Respect She Deserves

This treatment of Melania Trump is patently unfair, as this sort of mockery and disrespect was not dished out to former first lady Michelle Obama or other first ladies before her.

Now, a new photo book coming out from Post Hill Press, an independent publisher based in Nashville, Tennessee, and in New York City, honors the first lady with a gorgeous array of photos and accompanying text — and it’s due out on December 3 of this year. Simon & Schuster will be distributing the book.

“Melania Trump: Elegance in the White House” by L.D. Hicks shares Melania Trump’s accomplishments as first lady. The book is available for pre-order on both Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

LifeZette was sent an early electronic copy of the book, which examines a “tough, stylish woman’s rise to the top.”

The book is 112 pages and sells for $30.

It features over 100 photographs of her.

"She was born Melania Knauss, in the Eastern European country of Slovenia in 1970 at a time when it was a part of the Soviet bloc country of Yugoslavia," as the introduction notes in part.