Democrat Katie Hill Blames ‘Gutter Politics’ for Her Downfall

In a blistering attack on what she described as “gutter politics” by right-wing media and “shameless” political operatives, outgoing California Democrat Katie Hill told her fellow House members Thursday that she has lived in fear for her life since articles about her sexual relations with staff members and lewd photos of her first appeared on conservative websites earlier this month

Speaking shortly after the full House voted in favor of a resolution to formalize the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, Hill took responsibility for her own misfortunes but said her tormentors are using her past misdeeds to distract from the investigation into the president.

“I am leaving because there is only one investigation that deserves the attention of this country and that’s the one that we voted on today,” Hill said.

Hill announced early this week that she was resigning from her seat from California’s 25th Congressional district after the House Ethics Committee said it was investigating whether she had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a member of her staff. Hill said the charges against her and photos of her were disseminated by an ex-husband with whom she is embroiled in a bitter divorce. – READ MORE