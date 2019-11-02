REPORT: 10,000 Cubans imprisoned for ‘pre-criminal’ actions

A human rights group working in Cuba is raising the alarm on the Communist nation’s rampant imprisonment of political opponents and civilians who speak out against the government.

Prisoners Defenders issued a report Friday naming eight new political prisoners, who were allegedly arrested on phony charges and jailed in an undisclosed location with dozens of other “political convicts for opposition to the regime.”

“We recognize in (Cuban Prisoners Defenders), as of November 1, 2019, 127 political convicts by the opposition to the regime but, in addition, another 10,000 civilians not belonging to opposition organizations, 8,000 of them convicted and 2,000 condemned, both groups on conscience with sentences of 1 to 4 years,” according to the report.

Those so-called convicts are serving time “for charges referred to in the Criminal Code as ‘pre-criminals,’ that is, without any crime,” according to the group.

Essentially, opponents of Cuba’s Communist government who actually join organizations and actively work toward freedom and democracy are considered criminals of conscience and sentenced to decades or even life in prison. – READ MORE