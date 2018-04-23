Politics TV World
WATCH: CNN reporter left ‘speechless’ by North Korea nuclear announcement — then he said this about Trump
“This is an extraordinarily significant development, and frankly a huge win for President Trump going into these discussions, this potential summit, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,” Ripley said.
“Wolf, I have to say, I am really almost speechless here at the pace at which North Korea has done this U-turn. This all started with Donald Trump agreeing to sit down for a summit with Kim Jong Un,” he explained.
“It is really an extraordinary development,” Ripley added. Throughout the rest of the report, Ripley and Blitzer went praised Trump’s leadership in fostering the historic announcement.
