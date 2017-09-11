True Pundit

Melania shares photo of her and President Trump receiving Hurricane Irma briefing

First lady Melania Trump shared a picture of herself sitting with her husband President Trump at Camp David on Sunday receiving a briefing on the latest from Hurricane Irma, which has made landfall in Florida.

Also participating in the video conference call with the Federal Emergency Management Agency were Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen.

“Thank you to 1st responders! Stay safe!” Melania Trump tweeted.

 

Melania shares photo of her and President Trump receiving Hurricane Irma briefing

'Thank you to 1st responders! Stay safe!' Melania Trump tweeted from Camp David.
