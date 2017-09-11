Melania shares photo of her and President Trump receiving Hurricane Irma briefing

FOLLOW US!



First lady Melania Trump shared a picture of herself sitting with her husband President Trump at Camp David on Sunday receiving a briefing on the latest from Hurricane Irma, which has made landfall in Florida.

Also participating in the video conference call with the Federal Emergency Management Agency were Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen.

“Thank you to 1st responders! Stay safe!” Melania Trump tweeted.

Today's video conference #HurricaneIrma briefing by @Fema at Camp David.

Thank you to 1st responders! Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/jLF6vSvgDO — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) September 10, 2017