Berkeley ‘Braces’ for Speech by Ben Shapiro, Will Have ‘Visible Police Presence’

An upcoming speech by conservative commentator Ben Shapiro at the University of California-Berkeley has necessitated increased security measures at the campus.

In a story headlined “Berkeley braces for right-wing talk show host Ben Shapiro’s visit,” the Los Angeles Times reported that Shapiro’s Sept. 14 speech will require an “increased and highly visible police presence” and a “closed perimeter” around the building where he will speak.

Berkeley has been the site of far-left violence several times this year already. “Antifa” members assaulted Donald Trump supporters at a peaceful protest last month, leading Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) and other Democratic leaders to denounce their violent tactics.

Twitter users mocked the Los Angeles Times headline and Berkeley by extension for suggesting the campus was afraid of Shapiro, a strong advocate of free speech.