MELANIA ROCKS WHITE JEANS AHEAD OF TRIP TO NEW JERSEY (PHOTOS)

Melania Trump once again showed off her impeccable style when she was spotted in a pair of white jeans as she and President Donald Trump left the White House for a weekend in New Jersey.

The first lady was all smiles as she stepped out in the head-to-toe white outfit, pairing the great jeans up with a three-quarter-length-sleeve, white button-up shirt.- READ MORE

Melania Trump shined Tuesday in a gray-and-white floral dress ahead of her trip to Nashville, Tennessee, to visit a children’s hospital as part of her “Be Best” campaign.

The first lady looked terrific in the sleeveless dress with a white trim that hit just below her knees as she stepped off the plane at Nashville International Airport before heading to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. – READ MORE

First lady Melania Trump looked stunning while she met with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday.

Her yellow jacket made her stand out among a crowd of black and blue, and her yellow heels also made her stand noticeably taller than Putin. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1