Ann Coulter: Trump-Putin Hysteria Will Be ‘Nothing Compared’ to Trump Replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg

New York Times Best-selling Author And Populist Conservative Columnist Ann Coulter Said “nothing” Will Compare To The Hysteria From The Establishment Media And The Left If President Trump Is Able To Replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg On The Supreme Court.

During an interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily, Coulter told Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow that she hopes she can see Trump replace Ginsburg on the Supreme Court so that she can witness the hysteria she expects will follow.

“And wow, I hope I’m here to live through Trump being able to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg because everything you’ve seen, the Cohen tape, the Helsinki meeting, oh it’s going to be nothing compared to Trump being able to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Coulter said.

Coulter said she was “very happy” with Trump’s appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy — the swing vote — on the Supreme Court.- READ MORE

In remarks she made during a 2012 visit to Cairo University in Egypt, which had just undergone major changes from the Arab Spring revolution and the overthrow of strongman Hosni Mubarak, Ginsburg did offer praise for the U.S. Constitution, but thought that the Egyptians — and indeed, any nation — could look elsewhere, according to Fox News.

“It is a very inspiring time – that you have overthrown a dictator, and that you are striving to achieve a genuine democracy. So I think people in the United States are hoping that this transition will work, and that there will genuinely be a government of, by, and for the people,” she said, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg told an Egyptian TV station in 2012 that she would not recommend using the U.S. Constitution as a model for writing a modern-day constitution. pic.twitter.com/QxSIMoIMDA — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) July 9, 2018

“You should certainly be aided by all the constitution-writing that has gone on since the end of World War II,” Ginsburg said. “I would not look to the U.S. Constitution, if I were drafting a constitution in the year 2012.

“I might look at the constitution of South Africa. That was a deliberate attempt to have a fundamental instrument of government that embraced basic human rights, had an independent judiciary. – READ MORE



