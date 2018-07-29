WATCH: Insane Brawl Breaks Out At Trump’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

After being completely obliterated with a pickaxe earlier this week, Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star has made news again, this time for being the site of a wild brawl that broke out between anti-Trump protesters and MAGA supporters.

[INSANE VIDEO]: Fight breaks out at Donald Trump’s star on Hollywood Boulevard. All because @ElijahSchaffer was wearing a Trump jersey and USA hat. Be safe out there. The intolerance is real! pic.twitter.com/eGk6pYKiti — Austen Fletcher (@fleccas) July 27, 2018

Though it’s unclear what exactly led to fists flying, it’s clear who Yahoo blames: “Donald Trump incited a brawl in Hollywood on Thursday night — and the president wasn’t even in town.”

Video of the fight was posted online and retweeted by social media personality Austen Fletcher (you can view it here; warning: violence and language). Below are a few screenshots from the chaotic scene, during which at one point a man holding a camera appears to be drop-kicked– READ MORE

Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star didn’t stand a chance against its latest attacker — whose pickax was in full swing … as you can see in this video.

TMZ obtained footage of 24-year-old Austin Clay going to town early Wednesday morning on the star … dislodging it from the famed sidewalk, and leaving it in tiny pieces.

Eyewitnesses tell us this happened around 3:00 AM, shortly before Clay reportedly called cops himself and later surrendered. No one tried to stop him, but then again he was madly swinging a pickax — not the easiest thing to shut down.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1