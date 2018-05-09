Melania Is Pretty In Pink Suit At Senate Spouses Luncheon (PHOTOS)

Melania Trump looked pretty in a pink suit at the annual Senate Spouses Luncheon at the National Gallery of Art Tuesday.

“The Senate Spouses Luncheon has a history of paying tribute to First Ladies & I was honored to attend today’s event. Thank you for your continued support & generous donation to Preston’s Veteran Flowers & Flags. Through #BeBest we can effect positive change for our children,” the first lady tweeted shortly after the event, along with a few pictures from the luncheon.

The Senate Spouses Luncheon has a history of paying tribute to First Ladies & I was honored to attend today’s event. Thank you for your continued support & generous donation to Preston’s Veteran Flowers & Flags. Through #BeBest we can effect positive change for our children. pic.twitter.com/vJ7sSIopGi — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 8, 2018

During the luncheon, Trump talked about her new initiative titled “Be Best” that focuses on helping kids be “their best selves.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1