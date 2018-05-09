Politics TV
WATCH: DHS Secretary Destroys Dem Senator on Illegal Immigration
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen ripped Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) over the latter’s view on illegal immigration at a Senate hearing on Tuesday.
Murray asked Nielsen to come up with alternatives to the current detention policy, and the Homeland secretary described other methods to track apprehended illegal immigrants. – READ MORE
Patty Murray claimed that opposition to illegal immigration is just a "philosophy." Nielsen wasn't having any of it.
