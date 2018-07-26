Melania Has Only Praise For The ‘Courageous Kids’ She Met At Nashville Children’s Hospital (PHOTOS)

Melania Trump had only praise for the families and “courageous kids” she met during her trip Tuesday to the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

“#BeBest will continue to bring attention to NAS. A very big thank you to @VUMCchildren & staff for an informative & moving visit. It is a joy spending time w/ such courageous kids & to witness the strength of families who must deal with these tough situations,” the first lady captioned her post on Instagram, along with a handful of snaps from her trip.

The visit was part of Trump’s “Be Best” campaign that she launched in May. During the trip, she “participated in a roundtable discussion on neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS), which was led by TeamHOPE,” according to a White House press release. – READ MORE

Melania Trump shined Tuesday in a gray-and-white floral dress ahead of her trip to Nashville, Tennessee, to visit a children’s hospital as part of her “Be Best” campaign.

The first lady looked terrific in the sleeveless dress with a white trim that hit just below her knees as she stepped off the plane at Nashville International Airport before heading to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. – READ MORE

First lady Melania Trump looked stunning while she met with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday.

Her yellow jacket made her stand out among a crowd of black and blue, and her yellow heels also made her stand noticeably taller than Putin. – READ MORE

