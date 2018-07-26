Melania Has Only Praise For The ‘Courageous Kids’ She Met At Nashville Children’s Hospital [PHOTOS]

True Pundit

Melania Trump had only praise for the families and “courageous kids” she met during her trip Tuesday to the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

“#BeBest will continue to bring attention to NAS. A very big thank you to @VUMCchildren & staff for an informative & moving visit. It is a joy spending time w/ such courageous kids & to witness the strength of families who must deal with these tough situations,” the first lady captioned her post on Instagram, along with a handful of snaps from her trip.

The visit was part of Trump’s “Be Best” campaign that she launched in May. During the trip, she “participated in a roundtable discussion on neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS), which was led by TeamHOPE,” according to a White House press release.READ MORE

Melania Trump shined Tuesday in a gray-and-white floral dress ahead of her trip to Nashville, Tennessee, to visit a children’s hospital as part of her “Be Best” campaign.

The first lady looked terrific in the sleeveless dress with a white trim that hit just below her knees as she stepped off the plane at Nashville International Airport before heading to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. – READ MORE

First lady Melania Trump looked stunning while she met with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday.

Her yellow jacket made her stand out among a crowd of black and blue, and her yellow heels also made her stand noticeably taller than Putin. – READ MORE

