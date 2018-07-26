Elizabeth Warren: ‘I Am A Capitalist. Come On. I Believe In Markets.’

Interviewed by CNBC’s John Harwood, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) claimedthat she was a capitalist. Warren pontificated, “I am a capitalist. Come on. I believe in markets. What I don’t believe in is theft, what I don’t believe in is cheating.”

Yet Warren resorted to the kind of class warfare attack that is all too critical of capitalists:

I get that there are a lot of folks who like having the power and the riches they have, they like being able to tweak their little pinkie and the United States government does just what they want. … They know what they’re doing. They know that they are advancing the interests of themselves and people similarly situated over the interests of others.– READ MORE

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sat down with CNBC’s John Harwood to discuss an array of issues, from President Donald Trump to the economy. Here, she talks about wanting to roll back the GOP tax cuts.

Q: If Democrats take the Congress, if you’re in the White House, or both, would you like to see these corporate tax cuts repealed?

A: Yeah, I really want to see them rolled back.

Q: Is 50 percent obviously too high?

A: That’s why you sit down and you negotiate over the numbers.

Q: When George W. Bush was president, his team articulated the view that it was a matter of right and wrong that you shouldn’t have more than a third of your income taken. Do you feel similarly that it’s wrong for more than half of somebody’s marginal income to be taken?

A: Look, there was a time in a very prosperous America — an America that was growing a middle class, an America in which working families were doing better generation after generation after generation — where the top marginal rate was well above 50 percent.

Q: Ninety percent.

A: That’s exactly right. But for me, the heart of the question is that you’ve got to ask, “What constitutes a fair share in this economy?” It depends in part on what the economy is. – READ MORE

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-ma) Says The Low Unemployment Rate Across The United States Thanks To President Trump’s “america First” Economy Is Not A Good Sign, Falsely Claiming That An Increasing Number Of Americans Are Working Multiple Jobs.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhl, Warren repeated a false claim made by socialist Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — who is likely to become the congresswoman from New York’s 14th District. – READ MORE

