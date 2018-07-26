Russell Simmons Sells off Real Estate as Sex Abuse Claims Mount

Rap Mogul Russell Simmons Is Unloading His Properties In New York And Los Angeles As The Sex Abuse Claims Against Him Continue To Climb, Reports The Hollywood Reporter.

On top of his $8.25 million home in Los Angeles, Simmons put his $9.92 million New York penthouse up for sale and is in the process of closing his West Hollywood yoga studio, a facility that opened in 2016, just before a dozen-plus women came forward with allegations, including three accusing Simmons of rape.

The upscale yoga studio is described by the far-left Hollywood Reporter as a “8,000-square-foot, two-story Tantris Yoga Studio on Sunset Blvd. [that] offered a juice bar, blow-dry services and a retail area carrying the Tantris apparel line.” It will shutter at the end of the month. – READ MORE

Russell Simmons said he “vehemently” denies the three rape allegations raised against in a Wednesday piece from The New York Times.

“I vehemently deny all these allegations. These horrific accusations have shocked me to my core and all of my relations have been consensual,” the 60-year-old music mogul said in a statement

“I am blessed to have shared extraordinary relationships, whether through work or love, with many great women; and I have enormous respect for the women’s movement worldwide and their struggle for respect, dignity, equality and power,” he added. “I am devastated by any reason I may have given to anyone to say or think of me in the ways that are currently being described.”

