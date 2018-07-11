Melania Brings The Heat To DC With Her Outfit Before Leaving For Europe (PHOTOS)

First lady Melania Trump sported a red top and tan skirt while accompanying President Trump to Brussels for the NATO summit Tuesday.

– READ MORE

First Lady Melania Trump drew fashion raves as she attended Monday’s White House announcement of U.S. Circuit Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The Daily Caller reported the first lady’s “incredible fashion sense” at the event.

The praise kept flowing Tuesday as Yahoo News swooned over the shoes she wore as she and the president left for Europe.

“But nothing says ‘Europe, here I come’ like a pair of Christian Louboutin heels literally stamped with the word ‘Paris,’” Yahoo wrote, noting that the shoes cost $975. – READ MORE

