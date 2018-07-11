True Pundit

Politics

Melania Brings The Heat To DC With Her Outfit Before Leaving For Europe (PHOTOS)

Posted on by
Share:

First lady Melania Trump sported a red top and tan skirt while accompanying President Trump to Brussels for the NATO summit Tuesday.

READ  MORE

First Lady Melania Trump drew fashion raves as she attended Monday’s White House announcement of U.S. Circuit Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The Daily Caller reported the first lady’s “incredible fashion sense” at the event.

The praise kept flowing Tuesday as Yahoo News swooned over the shoes she wore as she and the president left for Europe.

“But nothing says ‘Europe, here I come’ like a pair of Christian Louboutin heels literally stamped with the word ‘Paris,’” Yahoo wrote, noting that the shoes cost $975. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Melania Brings The Heat To DC With Her Outfit Before Leaving For Europe
Melania Brings The Heat To DC With Her Outfit Before Leaving For Europe

Whoa

dailycaller.com dailycaller.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: