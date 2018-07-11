McAuliffe: Kavanaugh ‘Will Threaten the Lives of Millions of Americans for Decades’

Democratic heavyweight and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe had perhaps the most scorching take Monday night on President Donald Trump nominating Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Trump announced the selection of Kavanaugh, a D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals judge, to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy Monday night, and within minutes McAuliffe was predicting doom for millions.

“The nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh will threaten the lives of millions of Americans for decades to come and will morph our Supreme Court into a political arm of the right-wing Republican Party,” McAuliffe said.

Some other reactions to the pick on Twitter were similarly general in their condemnation of Kavanaugh, saying he would threaten America’s political stability in addition to people’s lives and rights. Among those reactions were a number of – like McAuliffe – potential 2020 aspirants who lambasted the nominee.– READ MORE

Who Trump picked mattered so little to the Left that they literally started without him. Long before Trump strode into the White House East Room on Monday night to name Appeals Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his nominee, the Women’s March put out this release: “In response to Donald Trump’s nomination of XX to the Supreme Court of the United States, the Women’s March released the following statement … ” That’s right: They just put a couple of Xs in there as placeholders.

At noon on Monday — nine hours before Trump’s announcement — Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) put out a statement announcing he would oppose the nomination. No, Casey would not carefully weigh the selection, as voters had elected him to do. He wouldn’t hear Kavanaugh out, ask probing questions, then make a considered judgment. Quoting Lincoln, Casey said he “was not elected to genuflect to the hard Right, who are funded by corporate America.” Ah, corporate America, that evil entity that employs 90% of Americans. What scum.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, charged with helping the party win back the Senate, joined the fray. “Kavanaugh is a far-right conservative who is known to be hostile to women’s rights and prioritizes corporations over people,” the group said in an email.

And the DSCC wanted one thing: Money. “Chip in $1 to help elect Senate Democrats,” said the email.

Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, wanted a bit more.

“Chip in $3 to help Democrats regain a majority in the Senate this November. The only way it will be possible is if we work together — starting right now,” he wrote. “You better believe that with Brett Kavanaugh on the bench, Roe v. Wade, affordable health care, labor unions, and civil rights will all be on the chopping block,” he said. – READ MORE

