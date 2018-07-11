Asylum-Seeking Central American Discovered to Be MS-13 Gang Member

A Migrant From Central America Made A “credible Fear” Claim For Asylum After Being Caught Illegally Crossing The Border From Mexico By Border Patrol Agents. During Processing, The Agents Discovered The Honduran National Is Actually A Member Of Ms-13.

Agents assigned to the Weslaco Station came across an illegal immigrant who crossed the Rio Grande River near Hidalgo, Texas, on July 5. The agents arrested the man who then made a “claim of fear of being deported back to his native country,” Rio Grande Sector Border Patrol officials said in a statement obtained by Breitbart Texas.

The agents transported the man to the Weslaco Station for processing. All illegal immigrants are put through a biometric background check to look for criminal history, gang membership, and previous deportations by immigration officers.

In this case, the agents learned the illegal immigrant from Honduras is actually a member of the violent transnational criminal gang known as MS-13. – READ MORE

Machete-wielding Ms-13 Gangsters Are Merely “mighty Munchkins,” According To National Public Radio (Npr) And A Left-wing Outlet, Propublica.

“So to hear Trump tell it, MS-13 is this shadowy gang that’s organized across continents with major plans to disrupt the security of the United States border, and what I’m actually seeing is that this gang is settling, basically, high school beefs,” ProPublica’s Hannah Dreier told NPR.

“One detective told me that he called them ‘Mighty Munchkins’ because these are kids who haven’t yet finished their growth spurts, but they team up together in the woods and wreak a lot of carnage,” Dreier said.

The joint report, however, grossly trivialized MS-13’s murders, prostitution, and drug-selling. On June 29, for example, two teenage migrants from El Salvador were charged with murdering a 19-year-old in Prince George’s County, Md. – READ MORE

