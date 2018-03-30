Politics
Melania Brings Easter Goodies To Children’s Hospital (PHOTOS)
Melania Trump brought Easter goodies to patients at Palm Beach Children’s Hospital Thursday.
“Enjoyed my visit to @StMarysMC today. So great to spend time with some of their brave patients and hard-working doctors and nurses,” the first lady captioned her post on Instagram, along with photos highlighting her day with the kids.
From the looks of the photos, everyone was having a great time.
A short time earlier, reporters noted on Twitter that Trump had brought Easter tote bags for the kids. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Melania Trump brought Easter goodies to patients at Palm Beach Children's Hospital Thursday. "Enjoyed my visit to @StMarysMC today. So great to spend time with some of their brave patients and hard-wo
The Daily Caller