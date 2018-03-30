True Pundit

Melania Brings Easter Goodies To Children’s Hospital (PHOTOS)

Melania Trump brought Easter goodies to patients at Palm Beach Children’s Hospital Thursday.

“Enjoyed my visit to @StMarysMC today. So great to spend time with some of their brave patients and hard-working doctors and nurses,” the first lady captioned her post on Instagram, along with photos highlighting her day with the kids.

Enjoyed my visit to @StMarysMC today. So great to spend time with some of their brave patients and hard working doctors and nurses.

A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on

From the looks of the photos, everyone was having a great time.

A short time earlier, reporters noted on Twitter that Trump had brought Easter tote bags for the kids. – READ MORE

