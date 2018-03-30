West Virginia bill requires food stamp recipients to work for benefits

Starting in October, some food stamp recipients in West Virginia will have to meet certain work requirements to benefit from the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Gov. Jim Justice signed the bill Tuesday, according to the Charleston-Gazette Mail, which noted there was no news conference or public statement after the bill was signed.

A spokesperson for Gov. Justice did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment Thursday.

The bill applies to any “able-bodied” adults ages 18 to 49 who aren’t pregnant, have no dependents and are not disabled or military veterans. To receive SNAP benefits, those recipients will have to either work, volunteer or participate in workforce training for at least 20 hours a week. – READ MORE

