Top USAID Official Tells Agency Leadership: ‘There Is No Transition In Place’

The acting deputy administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, John Barsa, told colleagues on Monday that there will be “no transition” until the General Services Administration certifies the election results.

“You should be aware, the only official announcement about an election result that matters is from the head of GSA, so until the head of GSA makes a determination as to who won an election, nothing changes. There is no transition in place,” Barsa told his colleagues, according to a recording of the call obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

The General Services Administration is tasked with determining when an election winner has been “ascertained” and enabling a transition effort thereafter.

The White House intervened on Friday to save Barsa’s job and keep him atop the agency. Because he had been serving as acting administrator, Barsa was slated to step down: Under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, acting officials must step aside after 210 days. So the director of presidential personnel, John McEntee, fired deputy administrator Bonnie Glick, who was slated to take over the agency. Barsa is now serving as acting deputy administrator.- READ MORE

