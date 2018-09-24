Megyn Kelly Blasts Dianne Feinstein: You ‘Did Nothing’ About Ford Allegation ‘for Weeks’

Nbc’s Megyn Kelly Took To Twitter On Sunday Morning To Blast Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-ca) For Calling Christine Blasey Ford, The Woman Who Is Accusing Judge Brett Kavanaugh Of Sexual Misconduct In High School, A “survivor Of Attempted Rape.”

Feinstein tweeted Saturday that Republicans had been “bullying” Ford in an effort to confirm Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court — echoing fellow Democrats, who also used the word “bullying.” She referred to Ford as a “survivor of attempted rape” — even though Kavanaugh has denied her accusation, and every witness Ford has mentioned has contradicted her account.

A lot of nerve here from the woman who did nothing about this allegation for weeks — and by the way, you don’t know if she is a survivor of an attempted rape. She may well be, but how about WE HEAR THE EVIDENCE FIRST and engage in at least a semblance of fairness? https://t.co/iobd0UWT8h — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 23, 2018

Kelly claimed in her recent book that former Fox News chief Roger Ailes had sexually harassed her and other women, and famously confronted Donald Trump at the first Republican presidential debate in 2015 over his alleged treatment of women. – READ MORE

Democrats are poised to ask questions about the drinking culture of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s high school when the judge faces the Senate Judiciary Committee following a sexual misconduct allegation.

“We want to hear — I would be wanting to hear what kind of environment it was in high school,” Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said Sunday during an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Apparently, there was a lot of drinking and partying going on,” she continued. “This is why we need an investigation. We need an independent investigation that lays all of that out for us, so there’s at least some chance of some outside entity, like the FBI, doing an investigation.”

Hirono, who sits on the panel, added she would do everything in her power to ensure Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, can talk to the committee about her claim that Kavanaugh drunkenly forced himself on her during a high school party in the 1980s “free of intimidation, fear and the kind of threats she’s already getting for even coming forward with this.” – READ MORE